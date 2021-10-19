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Gaz Young Speaks Out Glastonbury 19th Oct 2021
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33 views • October 20, 2021
Gaz Young Speaks Out Glastonbury 19th Oct 2021

Links and resources;
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/there-is-no-pandemic
They Still Haven't Isolated Covid Virus
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSGC4fSQ9WC0/
Shock Leaked Video: Top Doctors Discuss Need to Inflate the ‘Real Covid Numbers’ to be ‘More Scary!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UeAJ4vQFWddZ/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/caught-red-handed-cdc-changes-test-thresholds-to-virtually-eliminate-new-covid-cases-among-vaxxd/
CDC Report Admits Covid 19 Virus Not Isolated - Please Share
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfQR9BH32PF5/
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/scam-has-been-confirmed-pcr-does-not-detect-sars-cov-2
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/12/03/ten-fatal-errors-scientists-attack-paper-that-established-global-pcr-driven-lockdown/
https://hive.blog/news/@francesleader/no-one-has-proved-that-covid19-exists-a-collection-of-the-evidence
https://davidicke.com/2021/03/08/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
https://davidicke.com/2020/12/29/authorities-forced-to-admit-that-sarscov2-covid-19-does-not-exist-as-david-icke-has-been-saying-since-the-spring/
How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCgYrObI0AH/
The COVID Vaccine is Coming to Save Us... Really It Is
https://www.bitchute.com/video/azr4kGEUWceb/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/100s-of-uk-medics-and-academics-urge-boris-johnson-covid-data-is-exaggerated-and-second-wave-talk-is-misleading/
Chief Science Officer For Pfizer Says "Second wave" Faked On False Positive Covid Tests
https://www.bitchute.com/video/omHIilJcAjLu/
BOMBSHELL: WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence is Found in All Human DNA
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/
WHO's document in pdf;
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
Coronavirus: The Truth about PCR Test Kit from the Inventor and Other Experts https://www.weblyf.com/2020/05/coronavirus-the-truth-about-pcr-test-kit-from-the-inventor-and-other-experts/
Excellent Kary Mullis article;
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1OjmxN0iuwte/
Keywords
freedompeacepsyopsconvidthe new policenew peoples order
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