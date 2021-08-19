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COVID Lies | Beyond the Cover
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1253 views • August 19, 2021
In Episode #7 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Rebecca Terrell about how the government and media have lied to us from pandemic day one — about face masks, about lockdowns, and about the vaccines. How do we know they are lying? Telltale signs include the propagandists’ conflicting claims — e.g., face masks are ineffective; face masks are essential — and their suspension of commonsense. Terrell’s article “COVID Lies” is the cover story in the August 23, 2021 issue of The New American.
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To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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