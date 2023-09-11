Create New Account
Isolation of COVID patients unjustified, criminal, caused massive deaths in hospital | Gail McCrae
Registered nurse Gail McCrae refers to scientific studies that show that isolation, especially while sick, significantly increases death. Solitary isolation is therefore considered a form of torture.

Patients have rights. One of them is to receive visitors. Hospital refusing visitors is criminal.

There was no justification for isolation of ‘COVID’ patients from their loved ones. If care workers can protect themselves and the patient, then so can the patient’s family members.

Some claim that family members are not essential, but Gail couldn’t disagree more. Family members are essential for the wellbeing of the patient, especially when the patient is afraid of their life.

The absence of family members was a significant contributing factor in deaths of ‘COVID’ patients.

Segment from:
https://rumble.com/v36uula

Mirrored - frankploegman


genocidedepopulationeugenicsisolationcovid death protocols

