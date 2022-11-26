Ohne Angst Zum Spieler - MONOLOGUE | RATHON (Deutsch)

Vom Sein und Werden.
Wie du zum Spieler wirst! Es gibt Gesetze, die sind gültig.
Es gibt drei Möglichkeiten, wie man mit Gesetzen umgeht.
Möglichkeit 1: du brichst sie, verletzt sie, verstösst gegen sie
Möglichkeit 2: du hälst sie ein, unterwirfst dich ihnen und gehörchst
Möglichkeit 3: du wendest sie an
