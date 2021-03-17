© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who's on Trump's list for 2022 and beyond?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • March 17, 2021
Newsmax TV's John Bachman, Sean Spicer and Mark Halperin speculate on who will get a push from the now-'Kingmaker' Donald Trump in the Republican party, for the 2022 midterm elections and beyond. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.