Illuminati NWO Satanist elites plan to spread next worse pandemic Avian flu biochemical weapon soon

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2023). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO fallen angel incarnate avatars are planning to spread an even worse new Avian flu biochemical weapon. It is being tested already on wild animals. The next step is to spread it to the hated humans. This one is expected to be worse than the COVID biochemical weapon that the real Christian spiritual army and God stopped. These biochemical weapons are reported to be produced in Ukraine’s bio labs. They plan to use it to crash the economy and to introduce the vaccine passport digital currency NWO one-world economy tyranny Luciferase tattoo “Mark of the Beast” by the AntiChrist. The person in the video is making people focus on their own power to stop it, but it is a warning from God of judgment against the Western feminist nations for redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods. They should be repenting instead, and praying to stop it. The only power that can stop it is God and his real Christian warriors, as in all nuclear wars and pandemics and economic crashes and demon armies and asteroids in the past. The ones who are allowing all of this are the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled rebels” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing God’s Word mockers” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax thieves extortionists” religious Christian hordes and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, who redefined hundreds of Bible verses, and replaced Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, and removed God’s spiritual protection to allow the release of millions of these fallen angels to exterminate them with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, who are condoning all of this evil by their silence because of their fear of assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They come to our real Christians’ websites whenever there is a 9.11 false flag terrorist attack or a COVID false flag pandemic or a 2007 false flag stock market crash or a false flag Ukraine war or a false flag hurricane Katrina, because their pastors do not teach them the truth, and although they hate what we teach and the original Bible verses, they stay around reading only things that they are concerned or afraid of for a year or so, then when everything seems to be alright, they drift away back to their religious lives. They neither repent of the things we told them, nor do they restore the hundreds of original Bible verses that they redefined and stop worshipping those hundreds of fake foreign gods, nor do they speak the truth that they found out because of fear of assassinations and ridicule from their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They read our real Christians’ sermons or watch our videos that may indicate imminent rapture very fervently, but they ignore and hate our sermons that have anything to do with repenting of their redefining of Bible verses, and they do not share the truths they find out because they do not want to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms for Christ and other people or get ridiculed by church donators, and they do not restore the original Bible verses because they will be hated by their church donators. The rapture may be another twelve years in the future, but they are only looking to escape their current condition with the rapture, instead of looking to endure any assassination attempts for their brethren and for their God and for the 6 billion genetically-unrelated total strangers who they care nothing for.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine