Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Husbands should be doing the Laundry ~Partially Humorous
channel image
ddow53
0 Subscribers
8 views
Published 14 hours ago

3 Reasons why husbands should do the laundry: In addition to showing her that you love her: 

1. We like to work with machines. 

2. You get to choose what and when things get washed. 

3. It gives more time to wives.

Keywords
marriagehusbandlaundry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket