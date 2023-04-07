Yahweh God and a Communist America

In today’s Episode I talk about how out of 1-Timothy 4:12-16 we are to build a ministry that helps us understand Yeshua more. But in today’s America our Communist Government is trying to stop us from doing such a thing.
