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Doctor Describes What Makes COVID The Perfect Bioweapon! Medical Journal Confirms mRNA Vaccines Cause Spontaneous Abortions! As We Celebrate Our Freedom Facebook Doubles Down on Censorship! Study Shows Sexual Immorality Is Number One Factor In Civilizational Decline! Are We The Next Rome! Doctor Describes What Makes COVID The Perfect Bioweapon! And More!
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