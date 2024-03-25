Create New Account
The John Moore Show | 3.25.24 | Hour 1
The John Moore Show
 John has Andrew with EMP Shield and Steven Starr for the first hour…Sam Andrews with The Freedom Center joins for the second and third hour. Prepper Tip: Buy ammunition.  

politicspreppingsurvival

