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'Vaccine Pass' Banned? They're Lying! It's a Deception. Loopholes! Links from Deleted Show.
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310 views • April 08, 2021
1. Vaccine Passports again? Texas Bans COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Passports’ https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/texas-bans-covid-19-vaccine-passports_3764045.html
2. Pam popper Banned vids: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVVHMDGtnEIP/
3. WHO Rejects Vaccine Passports ‘At This Stage’. Vaccine Not proven effective yet https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-rejects-vaccine-passports-at-this-stage_3764309.html
4. TX governor Abbott bans Government vaccine passes.How about private industry? https://youtu.be/yVWfBCQq2fc
5. White house announces no Government vaccine passports. Private companies? White House: Americans Not Required to Carry ‘Vaccine Passports’.
6. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/white-house-americans-not-required-to-carry-vaccine-passports_3764360.html
7. Durham to destroy evidence by April 28th?:https://conservativedailypost.com/durham-to-destroy-all-evidence-of-russian-collusion-treason-seth-rich-material/
8. Citing Gateway pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/exclusive-durham-planning-destroying-russia-collusion-material-april-28-attorney-ty-clevenger-involved-seth-rich-case-sends-letter-requesting-evidence-preserved/
11. AJ SPARS report: https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
12. Steel Truth: April 6 https://www.steeltruth.com
13. US Sec Def Visiting Israel : https://sputniknews.com/world/202104061082557616-us-defense-chief-to-visit-israel-next-week-for-talks-on-iran-syria-lebanon---reports/
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14. Desantis Vaccine passport ban: https://youtu.be/fpg7OUs8_RQ
15. Executive order: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/EO-21-81.pdf
16. Covid liability protection for businesses: https://youtu.be/oGaE4RFR9lA
17. Facts matter with Roman Balmakov Epoch times https://youtu.be/u3_AMmVGPN8
18. Never alone with Christ: Border wall and executive order. https://youtu.be/j0EHbQbbjSI
19. Brendan O’Connell with Bergy: https://www.talpiot.tech. OR https://www.talpiot.tech/talpiot-tech
20. Smart houses: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/05/tech-police-surveillance-smart-home-devices
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Pam popper Banned vids: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVVHMDGtnEIP/
3. WHO Rejects Vaccine Passports ‘At This Stage’. Vaccine Not proven effective yet https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-rejects-vaccine-passports-at-this-stage_3764309.html
4. TX governor Abbott bans Government vaccine passes.How about private industry? https://youtu.be/yVWfBCQq2fc
5. White house announces no Government vaccine passports. Private companies? White House: Americans Not Required to Carry ‘Vaccine Passports’.
6. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/white-house-americans-not-required-to-carry-vaccine-passports_3764360.html
7. Durham to destroy evidence by April 28th?:https://conservativedailypost.com/durham-to-destroy-all-evidence-of-russian-collusion-treason-seth-rich-material/
8. Citing Gateway pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/exclusive-durham-planning-destroying-russia-collusion-material-april-28-attorney-ty-clevenger-involved-seth-rich-case-sends-letter-requesting-evidence-preserved/
11. AJ SPARS report: https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
12. Steel Truth: April 6 https://www.steeltruth.com
13. US Sec Def Visiting Israel : https://sputniknews.com/world/202104061082557616-us-defense-chief-to-visit-israel-next-week-for-talks-on-iran-syria-lebanon---reports/
Repost
14. Desantis Vaccine passport ban: https://youtu.be/fpg7OUs8_RQ
15. Executive order: https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/EO-21-81.pdf
16. Covid liability protection for businesses: https://youtu.be/oGaE4RFR9lA
17. Facts matter with Roman Balmakov Epoch times https://youtu.be/u3_AMmVGPN8
18. Never alone with Christ: Border wall and executive order. https://youtu.be/j0EHbQbbjSI
19. Brendan O’Connell with Bergy: https://www.talpiot.tech. OR https://www.talpiot.tech/talpiot-tech
20. Smart houses: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/05/tech-police-surveillance-smart-home-devices
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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