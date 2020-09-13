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The Truth About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
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35 views • September 13, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3933/the-truth-about-star-wars-the-last-jedi
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3933-the-truth-about-star-wars-the-last-jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Summary: “Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in an all-out assault against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy.”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3933/the-truth-about-star-wars-the-last-jedi
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3933-the-truth-about-star-wars-the-last-jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Summary: “Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in an all-out assault against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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