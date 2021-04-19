© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Vaccine Passport Rally at Ala Moana - April 17, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 19, 2021
On a sunny Saturday about 50 people came together on a busy street corner to share a warning about how vaccine passports could lead to a greater loss of freedom.
Give Me A Smile by Free Music | https://soundcloud.com/fm_freemusic
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
#NoVaccinePassport #freedom #scamdemic
Give Me A Smile by Free Music | https://soundcloud.com/fm_freemusic
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
#NoVaccinePassport #freedom #scamdemic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.