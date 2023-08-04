Create New Account
MUST WATCH! Respected MD Warns the Transgender Movement is an Evil Cult Promoting Disembodiement
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Dr. Miriam Grossman of https://miriamgrossmanmd.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth behind the evil cult pushing disembodiement to your children.

