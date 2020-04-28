© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discoverer of HIV: Coronavirus is Engineered
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
628 views • April 28, 2020
The famous microbiologist, Dr. Luc Montagnier, has decisively come out publicly: #Coronavirus was designed by a craftsman and has HIV-1 genes inserted into it.
A must watch!
I translated it from French and spent over 3 hours making this accessible for you. Please follow me on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/hopeseekr
A must watch!
I translated it from French and spent over 3 hours making this accessible for you. Please follow me on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/hopeseekr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.