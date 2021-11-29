IT'S OFFICIAL - It is now a crime to be a NON-GMO HUMAN BEING!

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Think about this - they want everyone in the world to have their genes edited and become subject to patentable technologies, making them transhuman GMO humans.
Follow this link and go to the last page of the document to learn about cDNA: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
Also, if you want to learn about who the patent holders are in this transhuman, antichrist scheme of enslavement, then go here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html