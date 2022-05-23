© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Surrendered Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol have apparent Nazi tattoos
Follow
2
Share
Report
199 views • May 23, 2022
RT.
Some of the Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol have tattoos resembling symbols used by Nazi SS troops. Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter gives RT his view on the recent capitulation by those troops.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15kfzt-surrendered-ukrainian-soldiers-in-mariupol-have-apparent-nazi-tattoos.html
Some of the Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol have tattoos resembling symbols used by Nazi SS troops. Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter gives RT his view on the recent capitulation by those troops.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15kfzt-surrendered-ukrainian-soldiers-in-mariupol-have-apparent-nazi-tattoos.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.