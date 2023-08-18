🏡 High Tunnel Vs. Greenhouse: Unveiling The Differences 🌱

🔍 Are you curious!! What sets a high tunnel apart from a greenhouse?

Is it all about geometry? Let's delve into it with Dawn Gallop!

🎧 https://bit.ly/3DYw8O2

🏠 Greenhouse Basics: A solid structure with polycarbonate panels, traditional framing, and no mobility. A haven for plants!

🌡️ Temperature Challenges: Greenhouses can get scorching, even with fans. Imagine 120 degrees in June! ☀️❄️

🌱 High Tunnel Transition: As plants grow, we move from the greenhouse to the high tunnel – a more adaptable space.

🌿 High Tunnel Perks: With better temperature control and mobility, high tunnels offer the ideal nurturing environment.

🌟 Join the Conversation: Explore the world of plant nurturing structures, from greenhouses to high tunnels. Let's grow together! 🌿🏠