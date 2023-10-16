‘40 beheaded babies’ : How media amplified an unconfirmed story - Middle East Eye

Actually... The title should be "How Israel used the Media to LIE"
Like they have a long history of doing!
It's what you call PROPAGANDA!
Israel is well known for it's use to justify atrocities!
Israel attacked the USS Liberty, conspiring with the US Government, in hopes of convincing the world that Egypt committed the crime, and starting a war with Egypt based on a LIE!.
But they failed to murder ALL AMERICANS ON BOARD so the truth came out! Israel also played a role in the demolition of the World Trade Center in 2001. There are photos showing Israeli "Art Students" inside the towers with hundreds of boxes of fuses!
So don't believe a word these deceivers say!
They are trying to justify committing Genocide!
And NOTHING justifies genocide!
Please use discernment and stop being led around by your emotions and Propaganda! Israel is guilty of too many war crimes to count!
And now they want to commit another one... A mass genocide of Palestinians who likely did not even attack Israel!
And if they did, they were allowed to by Israel!
This was a FALSE FLAG folks!
Committed by Israel!
I'd bet the farm on it!
This video was posted by Middle East Eye on YouTube
‘40 beheaded babies’ : How media amplified an unconfirmed story
original video: https://youtu.be/KFtE9HMtiOc
Live and speak the TRUTH!
