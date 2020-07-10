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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA ESPECIAL: LOS PSICOPATAS (Resubiso acá)
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11 views • July 10, 2020
Excelente explicación sobre las distintos cuadros mentales que caracterizan a las personas, especialmente a las que se encuentran en el poder. (Primera parte) de mano de Javier Ordoñez.
LA TRIADA OSCURA DE LA PERSONALIDAD 00:29
NARCISISMO 3:15
MAQUIAVELISMO 15:31
PSICOPATIA 26:33
LA TRIADA OSCURA DE LA PERSONALIDAD 00:29
NARCISISMO 3:15
MAQUIAVELISMO 15:31
PSICOPATIA 26:33
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