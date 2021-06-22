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EMERGENCY ALERT !! ; to cross over; a crossing place: - ferry, Cross to the Other Side
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1894 views • June 22, 2021
The Lord KEEPS Showing me " IT Is Time " Too Many Miracles to keep track of
To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
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Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
To view or download the rest of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's image gallery: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
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