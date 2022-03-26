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BREAKING: Pfizer Hit List: Dr. Zev Zelenko Exposes Big Pharma's Plan to Eliminate Opposition
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2404 views • March 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Tucson AZ is requiring proof of vaccination for election workers, opening a gateway for extreme discrimination against the un-jabbed and complete control over Americans. Dr. Zev Zelenko joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how Big Pharma plans to execute doctors who expose the lies of the ‘vaccine’. Dr. Zelenko presented intel that showed how Pfizer is prescribing remdesivir to outpatients and infants, in hopes to kill the patients before they enter the hospital.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhie5-breaking-pfizer-hit-list-dr.-zev-zelenko-exposes-big-pharmas-plan-to-elimin.html
Tucson AZ is requiring proof of vaccination for election workers, opening a gateway for extreme discrimination against the un-jabbed and complete control over Americans. Dr. Zev Zelenko joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how Big Pharma plans to execute doctors who expose the lies of the ‘vaccine’. Dr. Zelenko presented intel that showed how Pfizer is prescribing remdesivir to outpatients and infants, in hopes to kill the patients before they enter the hospital.
Visit Z Stack Protocol.com to find truly safe and effective treatments for the plandemic: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BestProtocol.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhie5-breaking-pfizer-hit-list-dr.-zev-zelenko-exposes-big-pharmas-plan-to-elimin.html
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