NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 11 Warriors with a Good Heart

JUUNAN TAISO – soft warm up and deep breathing



STRETCHING & Some Exercises.



PART 1 – TAIJUTSU

Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae

Tsuki, Keri, jodan uke, gedan uke

Shutou omote, shutou ura

Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi, yoko ukemi

Rolling: sideways

Crawling: front

Breakfall, roll

Breakfall, roll, crawl

Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae



SEISHIN TEKI KYOYO ‘SPRITUAL REFINEMENT’ – with rick (video), look at notes on Substack



PART 2 – BUKI ‘WEAPONS’



Ken

Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae

Tsuki

Yoko giri omote, yoko giri ura

Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi

Rolling: sideways

Crawling: front

Breakfall, roll

Breakfall, roll, crawl

Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae



Gun / Firearms

Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae

Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi, yoko ukemi

Rolling: sideways

Crawling: front

Breakfall, roll

Breakfall, roll, crawl

Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae



Lesson close + end.





