NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 11 Warriors with a Good Heart
46 views
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
Published a day ago |

For full lesson description & notes go to my Substack -> https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/level-1-episode-11-warriors-with?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

JUUNAN TAISO – soft warm up and deep breathing

STRETCHING & Some Exercises.

PART 1 – TAIJUTSU
Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae
Tsuki, Keri, jodan uke, gedan uke
Shutou omote, shutou ura
Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi, yoko ukemi
Rolling: sideways
Crawling: front
Breakfall, roll
Breakfall, roll, crawl
Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae

SEISHIN TEKI KYOYO ‘SPRITUAL REFINEMENT’ – with rick (video), look at notes on Substack

PART 2 – BUKI ‘WEAPONS’

Ken
Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae
Tsuki
Yoko giri omote, yoko giri ura
Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi
Rolling: sideways
Crawling: front
Breakfall, roll
Breakfall, roll, crawl
Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae

Gun / Firearms
Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae
Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi, yoko ukemi
Rolling: sideways
Crawling: front
Breakfall, roll
Breakfall, roll, crawl
Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae

Lesson close + end.


Kids Dojo logo by @Lainey4freedom

Intro song by Max Impact - USAF band - song: 'Send Me' based upon Para Rescue Elite's So Others May Live

Music: (background) Kitaro https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_eQTR18f-kcgVj-S03RZhw
and Enya https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNIlkuT0DYEc8aFbv3YcvdQ

NEVER FORGET Ashli Babbit & Rosanne Boyland!! and pray for Justice and the release of the J6 political prisoners, today we pray so that Jeremy Brown's is free again and real Justice reigns over political use of power. Never forget how we were treated these last years by governments that "work for us".

Remember: ABORTION IS MURDER!!

BEFORE YOUR CHILDREN GET 'VACCINATED' AGAINST CCP VIRUS aka COVID 19 PLEASE RESEARCH WELL, NINJA KIDS DOJO DOES NOT RECOMMEND THE USE OF THESE VACCINES UNTIL THEY ARE FULLY TESTED AND 5 ~ 8 YEARS OF STUDY ON VACCINATED POPULATION TAKES PLACE.

Keywords
japanninjahomeschool

