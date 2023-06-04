NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 11 Warriors with a Good Heart

For full lesson description & notes go to my Substack -> https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/level-1-episode-11-warriors-with?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
JUUNAN TAISO – soft warm up and deep breathing
STRETCHING & Some Exercises.
PART 1 – TAIJUTSU
Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae
Tsuki, Keri, jodan uke, gedan uke
Shutou omote, shutou ura
Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi, yoko ukemi
Rolling: sideways
Crawling: front
Breakfall, roll
Breakfall, roll, crawl
Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae
SEISHIN TEKI KYOYO ‘SPRITUAL REFINEMENT’ – with rick (video), look at notes on Substack
PART 2 – BUKI ‘WEAPONS’
Ken
Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae
Tsuki
Yoko giri omote, yoko giri ura
Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi
Rolling: sideways
Crawling: front
Breakfall, roll
Breakfall, roll, crawl
Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae
Gun / Firearms
Hira no kamae, ichimonji no kamae, senban no kame, tora no kamae
Ukemi: zenpo ukemi, ushiro ukemi, yoko ukemi
Rolling: sideways
Crawling: front
Breakfall, roll
Breakfall, roll, crawl
Breakfall, roll, crawl, kamae
Lesson close + end.
