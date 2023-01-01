Love & Other Biblical Drugs #24 The Sex Lives Of The 144,000 & How They Can Live 1,000 Years In The Physical Body...

One day is like a thousand years with God and one thousand years is like one day, the scriptures say. It's just as easy for the body to live 1,000 years as it is to live 1 day under God's care...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.