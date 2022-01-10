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Common Sense: The Most Brilliant Pamphlet in History?
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114 views • January 10, 2022
First published on January 10, 1776 - Thomas Paine’s Common Sense defended and inspired the cause of independence like no other. Leading historians have called the 47 page pamphlet one of the “most brilliant ever written in the English language.”
Path to Liberty: January 10, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 10, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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