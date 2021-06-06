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COURTVICTIM.COM - $40 TRILLION GUARDIANSHIP SCAM, EUTHANASIA, ASSETS STRIPPED, DIGNITY LOST
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40 views • June 06, 2021
SOURCE: Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Barbara Stone, co founder of CourtVictim.com, joins the program to discuss the $40 trillion dollar guardianship scam that is stripping human beings of dignity and life. Her organization has been fighting hard for victims of this abuse which includes the famous Britney Spears case. There have been numerous documentaries filmed on this issue which you can see on their website at https://courtvictim.com/live-audio-video/documentaries/
For more big picture background, see my interview with Dr. Sarhan: https://sarahwestall.com/20-to-40-trillion-stolen-to-destroy-america-weaken-society-strip-wealth-assets-w-dr-robert-sarhan/
Join Ebener (Means Truth in Java) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Barbara Stone, co founder of CourtVictim.com, joins the program to discuss the $40 trillion dollar guardianship scam that is stripping human beings of dignity and life. Her organization has been fighting hard for victims of this abuse which includes the famous Britney Spears case. There have been numerous documentaries filmed on this issue which you can see on their website at https://courtvictim.com/live-audio-video/documentaries/
For more big picture background, see my interview with Dr. Sarhan: https://sarahwestall.com/20-to-40-trillion-stolen-to-destroy-america-weaken-society-strip-wealth-assets-w-dr-robert-sarhan/
Join Ebener (Means Truth in Java) or SarahWestall.tv and see exclusives with top guests. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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