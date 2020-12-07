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COVInsanity: King County Public Health advocates use of shower curtain ‘glory holes’ for safer sex
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41 views • December 07, 2020
NOQ Report
by Lorie Wimble - December 7, 2020
In the future, we'll (hopefully) realize that much of the scare over a disease with over a 99.5% recovery rate was intended to depersonalize our lives and separate us from each other.
https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/covinsanity-king-county-public-health-advocates-use-of-shower-curtain-glory-holes-for-safer-sex/
by Lorie Wimble - December 7, 2020
In the future, we'll (hopefully) realize that much of the scare over a disease with over a 99.5% recovery rate was intended to depersonalize our lives and separate us from each other.
https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/covinsanity-king-county-public-health-advocates-use-of-shower-curtain-glory-holes-for-safer-sex/
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