The Area Study-Survival Intel For When Things Spin Out Of Control

An area study allows you to understand threats and hazards and where they are likely to come from, resources and their sources and avenues of travel. The area study can be very comprehensive or more focused on particular subsets depending on your area and your needs. Forward Observer video regarding how to do an area study: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkRCqK25ti8 American Partisan article about failures of the "suburb plan" in France as their country teeters on the brink of civil war: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/as-suburb-plan-fails-frances-social-divide-widens/ "Local is not just where, its who."
