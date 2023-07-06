Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Area Study-Survival Intel For When Things Spin Out Of Control
channel image
glock 1911
255 Subscribers
Shop now
194 views
Published a day ago

An area study allows you to understand threats and hazards and where they are likely to come from,  resources and their sources and avenues of travel.  The area study can be very comprehensive or more focused on particular subsets depending on your area and your needs.  Forward Observer video regarding how to do an area study:    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkRCqK25ti8   American Partisan article about failures of the "suburb plan" in France as their country teeters on the brink of civil war:    https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/as-suburb-plan-fails-frances-social-divide-widens/   "Local is not just where, its who."

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket