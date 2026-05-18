RT News - May 18 2026 2PM GMT

May 18, 2026

rt.com









Beijing says Taiwan needs to be realistic about its sovereignty claims, with even the US President warning against declaring its independence. Iran denies any enmity with its Gulf State neigbours, blaming US and Israeli actions for the current insecurity plaguing the region. 19 people killed and over a hundred wounded in 24 hours of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as the onslaught continues despite a ceasefire extension announced last week.





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