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Globalists Scramble to Silence Joe Rogan, Shut Down Canadian Truckers Amid Covid Narrative Collapse – FULL SHOW 1/31/22
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240 views • February 01, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down EXCLUSIVE intel on top globalists’ plans to destroy ALL opposition to the Great Reset! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war! Also, special guest Lee Stranahan delivers the latest on the Ukraine crisis and more! Tune in NOW!
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