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VACCINE LAWSUIT WITH GREG GLASER - UNVACCINATED CHILDREN DRAMATICALLY HEALTHIER THAN THE VACCINATED
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234 views • August 14, 2021
Vaccination choice freedom association in Netherlands interviews attorney Greg Glaser on the lawsuit he filed in California, based on pilot study comparing health of close to 1500 unvaccinated participants to that of their vaccinated counterparts. Study brings undeniable proof that unvaccinated are altogether far healthier than vaccinated, by multiple folds. (part of the interview in English starts a few minutes into the video)
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