God is informing Christians rapture is near. Repent & get ready! 99.9% humans will die after rapture

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2025). God is informing Christians that the rapture is very, very near. Repent now! Lukewarm Christian Tribulation Saints will be left behind for the 7-year Tribulation Age God's judgment & beheaded by the Antichrist for refusing to take the COVID "mark of the beast" microneedle patch vaccine digital currency ID. Anyone who takes the vaccine will no longer have human DNA genes or a human soul, so they will not be able to receive Jesus since they will have no more soul that can be saved. They will be chimeras. After the rapture, 99.9% of humans will die from wars & plagues & famines & asteroids & demon armies out of the abyss & beast monsters & solar flares & pole shifts & earthquakes & volcanoes & tidal waves. The fallen angels & nephilims disguised as fake aliens will arrive after the rapture to deceive the humans by claiming that the evil Christians were removed by the fake aliens, and that the fake aliens are here to lead them into the fallen angels’ & Satan Lucifer’s galactic family of different fake alien species. See the attached video link below. What a lot of people do is to warn that the rapture is near, but they do not tell the people that they need to repent, nor do they inform them what to repent, nor do they let them know what they are doing wrong as the lukewarm Christian apostate harlot Church because the pastors were placed by Satan Lucifer to blind & mislead & steal from them. They do not inform the lukewarm Christian Tribulation Saints what they need to know after the rapture takes place, so that they will not be misled by the Antichrist into hell and into taking the mark of the beast. Unless you inform them how to prepare for the rapture as Esther was ready to meet the king, and what the apostate Church needs to repent, then simply telling the millions of Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors’ rapture-worshipper-idolaters customers that the rapture is soon does not help them but it just lets them move further into the deception to be left behind at the rapture, in accordance with Satan Lucifer’s plan to deceive them. They need to be informed not to take the COVID “mark of the beast” microneedle patch vaccine digital currency ID, because their eternal soul depends on that knowledge. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





