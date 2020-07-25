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Navy SEAL reacts to Portland riots
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137 views • July 25, 2020
Robert O'Neill, former Navy SEAL and author of “The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior," reacts to footage of clashes between protesters and law enforcement in demonstrations that took place in Portland, Oregon, and gives his thoughts on the US' international relationship with China. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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