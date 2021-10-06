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Triple Jabbed Get ‘Freedom’
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92 views • October 06, 2021
Israel’s COVID Green Pass changes Sunday - here’s what you need to know
The COVID-19 Green Passes issued to Israelis over the past year become null and void on Sunday and all eligible Israelis are going to be asked to download new replacement passes.
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/millions-of-vaccinated-israelis-lose-green-pass-privileges.html
https://noqreport.com/2021/10/05/israel-just-nullified-vaccine-passports-for-all-double-jabbed-people-now-only-the-triple-jabbed-get-freedom/
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israels-covid-green-pass-changes-sunday-heres-what-you-need-to-know-680856
The COVID-19 Green Passes issued to Israelis over the past year become null and void on Sunday and all eligible Israelis are going to be asked to download new replacement passes.
https://humansarefree.com/2021/10/millions-of-vaccinated-israelis-lose-green-pass-privileges.html
https://noqreport.com/2021/10/05/israel-just-nullified-vaccine-passports-for-all-double-jabbed-people-now-only-the-triple-jabbed-get-freedom/
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israels-covid-green-pass-changes-sunday-heres-what-you-need-to-know-680856
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