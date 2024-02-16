A TIME TO KILL - Chapter IX.

Happy Archbishop Janani Luwum Memorial Day from Uganda! No school for Ugandan children today.

We finished recording Chapter IX of A TIME TO KILL by Rev. Michael Bray last night.

Now only the appendices remain. The MP3s may be downloaded at these links:

http://eugenicide.com/intro.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/i.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/ii.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/iii.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/iv.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/v.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/vi.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/vii.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/viii.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/ix.mp3

All the above should be downloadable now. The appendices (below) will be dead links until I finish them

http://eugenicide.com/a.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/b.mp3

http://eugenicide.com/c.mp3

Jonathan W. O'Toole

[email protected]

WhatsApp +18163372614