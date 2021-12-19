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Wreaths Across America EVENT Armed Forces Theme Songs by Children's Choir
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21 views • December 19, 2021
ARMED FORCES ANTHEMS: This video will surely make you SMILE as you hear the Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School Choir singing the Armed Forces Theme Songs & America the Beautiful.
PERFORMED AT:
Wreaths Across America Commemoration
December 17, 2016
Lyon's View Cemetery,
Knoxville, TN
WAA EVENT PLANNER:
Lee Johnson
MC COMMENTING AFTER PERFORMANCE:
Chaplain Ann M. Wolf
COLOR GUARD:
Stephen Holston Chapter
Sons of the American Revolution
SOUND:
Deb Myers McKay, John Baker & CJ Byerly
PHOTOGRAPHS:
By Ann M. Wolf & Guest photographers:
Edie Rudd Clemons, Pam Mulinix
Lee Johnson & Sherrie Battle McGhee
VIDEO: Choir filmed by Lizzie Burchfield
CONTACT MC ANN M. WOLF: https://annmwolf.info/
Original content by Ann M. Wolf
© 2013 & 2015 - BMI
DISCLOSURE: Ann M. Wolf created the Invocation & subsequent videos as an independent artist, not as an employee or contractor for the organization "Wreaths Across America." She did so in order to promote the values as taught by WAA & to support Americanism throughout our nation.
PERFORMED AT:
Wreaths Across America Commemoration
December 17, 2016
Lyon's View Cemetery,
Knoxville, TN
WAA EVENT PLANNER:
Lee Johnson
MC COMMENTING AFTER PERFORMANCE:
Chaplain Ann M. Wolf
COLOR GUARD:
Stephen Holston Chapter
Sons of the American Revolution
SOUND:
Deb Myers McKay, John Baker & CJ Byerly
PHOTOGRAPHS:
By Ann M. Wolf & Guest photographers:
Edie Rudd Clemons, Pam Mulinix
Lee Johnson & Sherrie Battle McGhee
VIDEO: Choir filmed by Lizzie Burchfield
CONTACT MC ANN M. WOLF: https://annmwolf.info/
Original content by Ann M. Wolf
© 2013 & 2015 - BMI
DISCLOSURE: Ann M. Wolf created the Invocation & subsequent videos as an independent artist, not as an employee or contractor for the organization "Wreaths Across America." She did so in order to promote the values as taught by WAA & to support Americanism throughout our nation.
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