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BLASPHEMY - Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer lit up with 'vaccine saves' message
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30 views • May 20, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j23HjzxPtY
Channel: Arirang News
17 May 2021
To what degree the human nature may fall if it accepts the Jew Brainwashing and IndoctriNation. NO, Jesus Saves, you mindless slaves of the Covidian Religion.
Channel: Arirang News
17 May 2021
To what degree the human nature may fall if it accepts the Jew Brainwashing and IndoctriNation. NO, Jesus Saves, you mindless slaves of the Covidian Religion.
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