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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 17) Prepare your Vendor List to Pay Utilities and Bills - Justice Anna Webinar
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51 views • August 17, 2021
Everybody need to prepare their vendor list, who is your dentist, your doctor, your insurance? All bills addressed from corporations to your Strawman name that is all your Capital letter NAME such as bills Taxes, Medical bills, Mortgages, college loans, and all sort of things you have have in reoccurring bases, put all this under your vendor list. Remembers, the vendor card was not meant for transactions among American State Nationals or State Citizens. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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