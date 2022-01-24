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Biden 'bears a lot of the blame' for Russia's deployment of troops to Ukraine's border: Sen. Cotton
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80 views • January 24, 2022
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., argues Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks the 'timing is right' to 'reassemble the greater Soviet Empire' and explains why the American people should care about what happens in Eastern Europe.
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