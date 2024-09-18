Turbo Cancer Explodes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://banned.video/watch?id=66e9ede44b2a577ab3e19966
There is now an explosion of young girls and women suffering from stage-4 Cancer. And the commonality is the Covid vaccine. The carcinogens were hidden by big pharma and we are seeing the Nuremberg code violation level results in real time.