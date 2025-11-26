Trump confirms that real estate developer Steve Witkoff is traveling to Moscow next week to negotiate with Putin over Ukraine - Jared Kushner is possibly joining

Trump confirms that real estate developer Steve Witkoff is traveling to Moscow next week to negotiate with Putin over Ukraine. Jared Kushner is “maybe” joining.

“Steve Witkoff is going over, maybe with Jared — I’m not sure about Jared going, but he’s involved in the process… They’re going to be meeting with President Putin, I believe next week in Moscow.”

Asked what concessions Russia is offering:

“Their big concession is they stop fighting and they don’t take any more land again.”

Trump downplays criticism of leaked audio in which Witkoff was reportedly coaching Russians on how to win Trump over:

“That’s a standard thing… He’s got to sell this to Ukraine, he’s got to sell Ukraine to Russia… That’s what a dealmaker does.”

Pressed on whether Witkoff is too pro-Russian:

“I think if Ukraine can make a deal it’s a good thing… Russia’s got a lot more people, a lot more soldiers… Ukraine’s much smaller, it’s a much smaller group of people.”

Just a developer, maybe his twink son-in-law, and what Trump calls a “deal” between two sides that he says both have to “give and take.”