God Hardened Pharoahs Heart Romans 9 14 18 Morning Manna April 1, 2025 This is going to mess up some people's theology, 12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe you cant
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
0
5 views • 4 weeks ago

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc delve into Romans 9:14–18, exploring God's sovereign mercy and justice. The discussion emphasizes that salvation is not based on human effort or merit but on God’s will. They reflect on the divine right to show mercy or harden hearts, citing Pharaoh as a biblical example used to display God's power. The episode also touches on reconciling human notions of fairness with divine sovereignty. 

Topics Covered

  • God's sovereignty in showing mercy and hardening hearts

  • The fairness of divine justice versus human logic

  • The rejection of salvation by merit or birthright (e.g., Esau and Pharaoh)

  • Paul's arguments against legalism and works-based salvation

  • The example of Pharaoh’s hardened heart and God’s purpose in it

  • The importance of repentance and living “in Christ”

Scripture References

  1. Romans 9:14 – "Is there unrighteousness with God? God forbid"

  2. Romans 9:15 – "I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion"

  3. Romans 9:16 – "It is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy"

  4. Romans 9:17 – "Even for this same purpose have I raised thee up, that I might shew my power in thee"

  5. Romans 9:18 – "Therefore hath he mercy on whom he will have mercy, and whom he will he hardeneth"

  6. Exodus 33:19 – "I will make all my goodness pass before thee... and will be gracious to whom I will be gracious"

  7. Exodus 9:16 – "For this cause have I raised thee up, for to shew in thee my power"

  8. Hebrews 3:15 – "Today if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts"

  9. Psalm 95:8 – "Harden not your heart, as in the provocation"


Keywords
2025christian zionismapril 1morning mannaso if youre a member of one tribe you cant be a member of another tribethis is going to mess up some peoples theologygod hardened pharoahs heartromans 9 14 18
