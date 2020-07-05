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Black Lives Matter: Behind the Communist Curtain
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41 views • July 05, 2020
There is a war against the African American community in America today. The entire black race is being targeted and manipulated by another group of people who care nothing for them … and we aren’t talking about the police. Tune in to find out exactly what we mean.
Also, we have heard a lot from the “Black Lives Matter” movement since they became popular in 2013, but how much do we actually know about this ‘campaign?’ Today we will be digging into research from 2016 that reveals the communist roots of the movement.
You can see the full article on ‘The Roots of Black Lives Matter Unveiled’ here:
https://www.wnd.com/2016/01/the-roots-of-black-lives-matter-unveiled/
Also, if you want to watch the entire video of the Candace Owens clip we played on the show, you can find it here:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=273957870461345
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Also, we have heard a lot from the “Black Lives Matter” movement since they became popular in 2013, but how much do we actually know about this ‘campaign?’ Today we will be digging into research from 2016 that reveals the communist roots of the movement.
You can see the full article on ‘The Roots of Black Lives Matter Unveiled’ here:
https://www.wnd.com/2016/01/the-roots-of-black-lives-matter-unveiled/
Also, if you want to watch the entire video of the Candace Owens clip we played on the show, you can find it here:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=273957870461345
************
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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