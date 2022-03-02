Chinese Laibaixing stand with Ukraine

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On February 27, several media platforms reported that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a strong global outcry. Anti-war demonstrators across the world gathered to join the chorus of condemnation of Putin’s attack on Ukrainians.