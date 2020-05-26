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Δ. Σταθακόπουλος - Στόχος της Τουρκίας η δημιουργίας ρωγμής στον πολιτικό κόσμο της Ελλάδας
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39 views • May 26, 2020
Ο Δημήτρης Σταθακόπουλος περιγράφει τις κινήσεις της Τουρκίας για τη μετατροπή της Ελλάδας σε δορυφόρο της, δηλαδή τη Φιλανδοποίησή της. Στόχος της δεν είναι η κατάληψη της Ελλάδας αλλά η συμμετοχή της στη λήψη αποφάσεων σε καθαρά Ελληνικά Εθνικά Θέματα
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