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Live And Unscripted With Jennifer Saunders | Righteous Rebel Show
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11 views • April 22, 2021
I was invited to come on to the Righteous Rebel live stream with Jennifer Saunders today.
Jennifer and I let inspiration be the guide as we move through this chat which touches on several topics. We talk briefly about current world events and why they must take place and to remember that in the end...God Wins. The quantum realm is a topic of discussion that brings great excitement especially when it comes to your health and how to stay on top of it during these crazy times.
I remind the viewers the importance of Active Participation in our lives and in the workings of the quantum realm. We talk about the concept of Entanglement and how it works in creating connection.
Two of the biggest take-aways are the reminder that All Things are Possible and that This is about the battle for our minds! Are you in control or allowing others to be in control of you?
Jennifer's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnXGIcaiGh_VHQFIDN6y7yg
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Jennifer and I let inspiration be the guide as we move through this chat which touches on several topics. We talk briefly about current world events and why they must take place and to remember that in the end...God Wins. The quantum realm is a topic of discussion that brings great excitement especially when it comes to your health and how to stay on top of it during these crazy times.
I remind the viewers the importance of Active Participation in our lives and in the workings of the quantum realm. We talk about the concept of Entanglement and how it works in creating connection.
Two of the biggest take-aways are the reminder that All Things are Possible and that This is about the battle for our minds! Are you in control or allowing others to be in control of you?
Jennifer's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnXGIcaiGh_VHQFIDN6y7yg
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
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