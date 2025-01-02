© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter Hotez About Using Homeland Security and NATO to Fight Anti-Vaccine Aggression, Anti-Science Aggression
"I've said to the Biden administration: "The health sector can't solve this on its own, we're going to have to bring in Homeland Security, Commerce Department, Justice Department to help us understand how to do this".
This is what they are preparing for the next plandemic...
Source @Real World News Channel
