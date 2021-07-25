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Woman Loses Both Legs And Hands After COVID Jab!!
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293 views • July 25, 2021
I know we are all getting jab fatigue, and the news of negative reactions etc, but I wanted to upload this as it is one of the worst reactions to a jab I have seen thus far. The lesson is, DO YOUR RESEARCH PEOPLE before you take the leap!! Never put your total trust into man, because, sadly, you may not be able to reverse the consequences of our choices.
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