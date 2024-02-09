They are FREAKING OUT over Tucker Carlson’s Putin interview _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Tucker Carlson confirmed that he will be publishing an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the interview will be published uncensored on X, per a promise from Elon Musk. In his announcement, he points out how the West has not been able to hear about this war from both sides and that we should be able to hear everything about a war that is destroying lives and economies. How could anyone refute that, I thought to myself upon watching this. And then the media proceeded to surprise me once again with their creativity to promote ignorance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.