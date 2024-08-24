© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨A taxpayer-funded organization in Oregon called Hacienda Community Development Corporation is offering $30,000 for new home purchases to only non-American citizens — DACA recipients, asylees, and green card holders can apply.
VARNEY: “Pathetic. This is buying the votes of the people that Democrats have spent four years importing, with YOUR taxpayer dollars, while EXCLUDING American citizens from eligibility.
This is state-sponsored discrimination against American citizens.
Investigate it, and shut it down.